Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's masterclass display against Tottenham

Thomas Partey dropped yet another masterclass for Arsenal in their 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Ghanaian midfielder was at his mercurial and destructive best, orchestrating Arsenal’s attack from deep and stopping Tottenham’s attacks with timely interceptions and blocks.



In a difficult environment where he was booed whenever he touched the ball, Partey made a good claim as the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League with a fine performance.



Partey almost crowned his performance with a goal as his powerful volley in the first rocked the post.



His stats at the end of the game on Sunday, January 15, 2022, read; 87 touches, 66/72 passes completed, 14 passes into the final third, 8 ball recoveries , 4/5 long passes completed, 4/5 ground duels won, 2 blocks, 2 tackles won, 1 shot off the woodwork.



As usual, Arsenal fans are in awe of Partey’s performance and are singing his praise on social media.

They believe that there exists no defensive midfielder with superior qualities in the Premier League than the 29-year-old.



They boast that Partey is in a league of his own and has no competition in the league. They are also happy that Ghanaian has overcome his injury worries.



Among the hundreds of Arsenal fans hailing Partey is the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George who in a social media post hailed Partey.



Arsenal legend Tony Adams also believes that Partey is the best player in the Premier League and that the Ghanaian is a combination of Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit.



Watch highlight of Thomas Partey's performance below:





