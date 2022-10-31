Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's masterclass performance against Nottingham Forest

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey produced an explosive performance for Arsenal as the Gunners thumped Nottingham Forest 5-0 on matchday 13 of the 2021/2022 English Premier League.

Thomas Partey started and lasted the entire duration as Arsenal cruised to a comfortable 5-0 victory over their opponent at the Emirate Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2022.



The Black Stars deputy captain scored Arsenal's 4th goal in the game against Nottingham Forest after being assisted by Reiss Nelson in the 57th minute of the game.



Other goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Ødegaard, and Reiss Nelson’s brace ensured the Gunners picked all points at stake on home hurt and maintained their place on the league table.



Thomas Partey has now scored 2 goals in the ongoing Premier League season after featuring 9 times for the Gunners.



Meanwhile, his compatriot Eddie Nketiah came on as a substitute in the 75th minute to replace Swiss international Granit Xhaka.

Watch Thomas Partey's highlights below:







