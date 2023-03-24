Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's performance against Angola

Thomas Partey on Thursday, March 22, became the talk of town after a splendid performance on Ghana's victory over Angola in the first leg of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader qualifiers.

Thomas Partey, who was the Black Stars captain in the absence of Andre Dede Ayew, gave Ghanaians a glimpse of what they have been seeing him do on weekly basis in the Premier League for Arsenal.



The midfielder was praised on various social media platforms because he had been previously slammed by Ghanaians for his performance in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Thomas Partey was voted as the Man of the Match after the victory at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023.



He made three key passes, had 91 touches, created one big chance, one shot on target, seven ground duels won, three successful dribbles, and four tackles.



Antoine Semenyo scored a late goal to win the game for the Black Stars who are now on top of the Group E table ahead of the return leg in Luanda on Monday, March 27, 2023.



Watch the highlights of Thomas Partey below:





Watch videos from Ghana vs Anogla match below















