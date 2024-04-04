Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's performance against Luton Town

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey made his return to the starting team of Arsenal in their 2-0 win over Luton Town in a Premier League fixture on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

The Ghanaian midfielder made his first start since August 2023, replacing English midfielder, Declan Rice, in the Arsenal midfield.



Deployed at the base of a midfield trio that included him, Martin Odegaard, and Emile Smith-Rowe, the 30-year-old enjoyed some considerable game time, marking another step in his return to full fitness.



Partey lasted 67 minutes before being replaced by English midfielder, Declan Rice, who completed the rest of the game time.



Partey completed 62 out of 67 passes, made one interception and attempted four long passes which is very impressive for a player who was out for over four months.



The game against Luton marked the seventh appearance for Thomas Partey in the 2023/2024 season.

His return is good news for Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta, who needs all his players for the title run-in, with the Gunners competing for honours in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.



