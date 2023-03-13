4
Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's performance in Arsenal's win over Fulham

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey continued his fine form as he masterfully guided the Gunners to a 3-0 win against Fulham on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Partey was not on the scoresheet neither did he provide an assist but everything went through him and he orchestrated the win from the engine room to cruise the North London side to a comfortable win.

Arsenal got the job done in the first half after Gabriel Magaelhes, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Ordegaard put the game to bed in the first period in an overwhelmingly dominant performance.

The Ghanaian lasted full 90 minutes of the game which is his second full-throttle since returning from a muscle injury.

He completed the most dribbles in the match - 4 out of 4, had the highest passing accuracy in the match - 95%, and won the most duels won by an Arsenal player - 8 out of 11.

The win restores Arsenal's five-point lead at the summit with 11 matches remaining in the season. Mikel Arteta's side hope to maintain their form as they quest to end the club's 15-year chase for a Premier League title.

