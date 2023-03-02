Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's phenomenal performance against Everton

Thomas Partey served Arsenal fans a masterclass of a performance in their 4-0 win over Everton on his first game at the Emirate since his muscle injury.

Partey was introduced in the second half as a replacement for Jorginho at halftime.



He had 66 touches, completed 56 out of 60 passes, made 6 passes into the final third, completed 6 out of 7 long passes, made 5 ball recoveries, won all three contested ground duels, won 2 attempted tackles won, and created 1 big chance. created



Partey came on while Arsenal were leading 2-0 but did not have much control but his arrival gave the Gunners cruise control as he conducted the orchestra.



Partey took charge and dispensed his duties with steel and finesse as the Gunners strolled to open a five-point gap at the top of the Premier League table.



Thomas Partey was involved in Arsenal’s two goals in the second half as he provided the pre-assists for both goals.



He could have bagged two assists had Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli connected to ridiculous dinked passes.

Saka and Martinelli got the first-half goals for Arsenal on Wednesday night before Ordegaard and Martinelli again capped off a splendid night for Arsenal with a goal each in the second half.



Arsenal now have sixty points, five points above second-placed Manchester City, and look set to qualify for the Champions League.



Watch Thomas Partey's higlights below







EE/KPE