Watch highlights of how Anthony Joshua knocked out Francis Ngannou

British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua has added another knockout to his fight record.

Joshua defeated Cameroonian Francis Ngannou in the second round of the 10-round heavyweight main event bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



Ngannou was knocked out in the wee hours of March 8, 2024.



Ngannou had visited the canvass in the first round before failing to return upon the second visit.



Anthony Joshua's fight record now stands at (28 wins - 3 losses, 25 wins by way of Knockouts).

This is Ngannou's second loss in his two fights.



Watch the highlights below



