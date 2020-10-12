0
Watch highlights of the Black Stars heavy win over Qatar

Mon, 12 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana produced an impressive performance to beat Qatar 5-1 in a friendly match played on Monday in Turkey.

Captain Andre Ayew bagged a brace to add to Tarique Fosu, Samuel Owusu and Caleb Ekuban’s goals.

Ali Almoez grabbed the consolation goal for the reigning Asian champions.

The win is Akonnor's first since taking charge of the Black Stars in January this year.

He suffered a 3-0 defeat in his first match against Mali

Watch highlights of the match below:

