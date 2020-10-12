Watch highlights of the Black Stars heavy win over Qatar

Mon, 12 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana produced an impressive performance to beat Qatar 5-1 in a friendly match played on Monday in Turkey.
Captain Andre Ayew bagged a brace to add to Tarique Fosu, Samuel Owusu and Caleb Ekuban’s goals.
Ali Almoez grabbed the consolation goal for the reigning Asian champions.
The win is Akonnor's first since taking charge of the Black Stars in January this year.
He suffered a 3-0 defeat in his first match against Mali
Watch highlights of the match below:
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Black Stars coach Akonnor vows to make changes against Qatar after heavy Mali defeat
- GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert tips Black Stars to beat Qatar
- Qatar to wear a new jersey for Ghana clash
- Benson Anang to make his Black Stars debut against Qatar
- ‘Nobody asked me to be a coach’- C.K. Akonnor reacts to criticism after Mali defeat
- Read all related articles