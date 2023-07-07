Watch highlights of the distribution and saves of Ghanaian-Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki

Ghanaian-Japanese goalkeeper, Zion Suzuki has drawn keen interest from European giants Manchester United, who are looking to secure the signature of the Urawa Red Diamonds goalie.

Reports by Japanese outlet Sponichi claim the Red Devils are willing to pay a transfer fee of £5 million for the services of Suzuki.



The young shot-stopper would become the most expensive signing in the Japanese J-league history, beating Kyogo Furuhashi's £4.5 million transfer from Vissel Kobe to Celtic.



The 20-year-old has reportedly been on Man United's radar since 2017 and therefore deem him ready for top-level football.



Suzuki's main strength is his quite exquisite distribution and using his tall figure to his advantage with good reflexes. These attributes are said to have compelled United manager Erik Ten Hag to endorse the signing of the youngster.



Zion Suzuki gain promotion to Urawa's first team in 2021 and made his debut in May, keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 home win against Vegalta Sendai.

He has gone on to keep 10 more clean sheets in 28 matches in the process.



Watch highlights of Zion Suzuki below:







EE/KPE