Watch highlights of the jaw-dropping skills of new Ghanaian player Freda Ayisi

Charlton Athletic player, Freda Ayisi

New Black Queens midfielder, Freda Ayisi, is an internet sensation who has gone viral on numerous occasions with her freestyle videos.

Freda Ayisi has built a cult following on social media by showing off football skills, which are difficult to pull off.



She does most of the complicated skills in football effortlessly and has earned a great reputation in the freestyle space. The Athletic UK compared her to former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov after a video of her calmly controlling a ball thrown from a window of the fourth floor of a building went viral.



Recently, a video compilation of the minutes it took for her to complete about five tricks trended online, with many people appreciating her talent.



After switching her nationality, the former Leicester midfielder earned her maiden call-up for the 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia and is now expected to bring the tricks and flicks to the Black Queens.

Freda Ayisi currently plays for Charlton Athletic in the Women’s Championship. She grew up in England and started her football career at Arsenal.



Watch some of Freda Ayisi's freestyle below:







