1
Menu
Sports

Watch highlights of the second bout of Ghanaian mason-turned-boxer in UK

Video Archive
Mon, 17 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Seth Gyimah who is known by his ring name 'Freezy MacBones' claimed a Queensberry debut win on Saturday, April 15 after defeating Darryl Sharp.

Freezy clinched a four-round decision victory over UK veteran boxer at the Copper Box Arena in London.

The 33-year-old had a good start to the fight landing some decent punches in the first round.

He was in cruise control throughout and finally got the job done in the fourth round with some heavy punches.

This is the 33-year-old's second professional victory in April in his quest to move further up the leader.

He now holds the record of two wins and one by way of knockout in his professional career.

Watch Freezy's four-round decision win over Sharp below



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo, Mahama, Kufuor attend Anthony Osei Akoto's funeral service
Ken Agyapong touts jobs record
Akufo-Addo responds to Al Jazeera
Ken Agyapong reveals how NPP unseated Mahama in 2016
Lawyer dispels links to notorious gold smuggler
You took bribes to approve Bryan Acheampong - De Soso slams NDC MP
I'm not NDC's problem in Parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama
BKB storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Kotoko issues deepen
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement