Watch highlights of the second bout of Ghanaian mason-turned-boxer in UK

Seth Gyimah who is known by his ring name 'Freezy MacBones' claimed a Queensberry debut win on Saturday, April 15 after defeating Darryl Sharp.

Freezy clinched a four-round decision victory over UK veteran boxer at the Copper Box Arena in London.



The 33-year-old had a good start to the fight landing some decent punches in the first round.



He was in cruise control throughout and finally got the job done in the fourth round with some heavy punches.



This is the 33-year-old's second professional victory in April in his quest to move further up the leader.

He now holds the record of two wins and one by way of knockout in his professional career.



Watch Freezy's four-round decision win over Sharp below







EE/KPE