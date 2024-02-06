Watch highlights of the visit by Barcelona's academy director to Kenpong Football Academy

Paolo Araujo, Kenpong and other officials during the visit

From January 11 to January 13, 2024, Paolo Araujo, the Director of Scouting for Spanish giants, FC Barcelona paid a rare visit to Ghana and in those three days, he visited no other plan than the fastest-rising football academy in Ghana, Kenpong Football Academy.

Paolo Araujo spent three days in Ghana engaging the owner and management of Kenpong Football Academy over matters which are of mutual interest to the two parties.



Paulo Araujo and the owner of Kenpong Football Academy, Kennedy Agyapong, popularly known as Kenpong engaged in ways of establishing a relationship between Kenpong Football Academy and Barcelona’s famous academy, La Masia which will allow players of Kenpong Football Academy to visit the La Masia and enjoy experience from one of the world’s most famous talent production hubs.



The conversations also included the exchange of knowledge, personnel and equipment with Paolo Araujo assuring of total support for Kenpong Football Academy.



After a thorough tour of the Kenpong Football Academy, he expressed his surprise and impression of the facilities at the Winneba-based football academy and commended Kenpong for the significant investment made in the discovery and honing of talents.

Paolo Araujo indicated that efforts will be for the establishment of a lifelong partnership between Kenpong Football Academy and Barcelona.



Kenpong Football Academy is a subsidiary of the Kenpong Group of Companies owned by the accomplished businessman, Kenpong.



