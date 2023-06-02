Watch how AS Roma fans attacked referee Anthony Taylor at airport after defeat in Europa League final

AS Roma fans harassed English referee Anthony Taylor at the airport over a supposed biased officiating in Europa League final defeat to Sevilla on May 31, 2023.

Taylor was attacked together with his wife and daughter at the Budapest airport on his return to England on Thursday, June 1.



Some insulted him while others wanted to physically attack him but the airport security ensured that he left the scene safely. Some fans who could not get closer to the official threw water at him.



The Roma fans' rage stems from Taylor's supposed bad officiating, including the Italian team being denied a penalty in the final.



Roma head coach Jose Mourinho confronted Taylor at the car park at the stadium after the match on Wednesday.



Late in the second half of the game, Roma midfielder, Matic's cross brushed Bade's arm in the box but a penalty was not given after a VAR review showed the Sevilla man had his hand in a natural position.



AS Roma went on to lose the final 4-1 on penalties after the game ended one-all after extra time.

Watch how Roma fans attacked Anthony Taylor at Budapest Airport











Watch the latest video from GhanaWeb Sports







EE/KPE