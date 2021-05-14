Watch how Aduana Stars came from behind to beat Great Olympics

Aduana Stars on Thursday recovered from a two-goal deficit to beat Great Olympics 3-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

On the matchday where the home team trailed four points behind Asante Kotoko on the standings of the Ghana Premier League, they hoped to win to close the gap.



Impressing in the first half, a Maxwell Abbey Quaye equalizer in the 35th minute shot Great Olympics into a deserved lead before the break.



Resuming the second half with the momentum on their side, the hosts increased their lead in the 56th minute when Abdul Manaf Mudasiru scored with a good strike.



Although the team looked headed for the win, Aduana Stars fought hard and in the end managed to record a delightful 3-2 win.

A brace from Sam Adams and a strike from Bright Adjei inspired the visitors to complete the comeback.



The victory sees Aduana Stars climb to 7th on the Ghana Premier League table while Great Olympics stay in second.



Watch the full highlights of the game below:



