Watch how Aduana supporters allegedly tried to assault Kotoko board member

The Ghana Premier League week 27 encounter between Aduana Stars and Kumasi Asante Kotoko was dominated by off-the-field issues of intimidation and fan violence at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.



Reports from Dormaa claim some executives of Kumasi Asante Kotoko had a difficult time entering the stadium as Aduana fans were against their entry.



In the stadium, some of the Kotoko management members were allegedly harassed by irate Aduana Stars supporters.

One of such victims was Evelyn Nsia Asare who is a board member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko. A video she shared on social media captures some fans in a tussle with security personnel at the park.



Nsiah Asare who labelled the fans as ‘boko haramfo)’ claims she was the target of the fans who wanted to assault her.



She captioned the video “Hwɛ Boko Haramfoɔ no They were chasing one beautiful woman by name Mrs. Evelyn Owusu to beat because of football. Awurade Nyame . You have to grow masa.”



The game itself ended goalless with both sides walking away with a point each. Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto was unhappy with his players’ failure to convert the chances that came their way.



"Yes, something is wrong because first half, first 20 to 30 minutes we did well but suddenly last 10 minutes in the first half we didn’t play well.

“We gave too much space for them and they created a lot of chances. Second half we controlled the game differently, we played well but we couldn’t utilize our chances. We came to win and we didn’t get the win and I’m disappointed for that,” Barreto stated.



While Kotoko picked only a point, their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Berekum Chelsea on Sunday to extend their lead at the top of the table.



Hearts now have forty-nine points, compared to Kotoko’s forty-seven.







