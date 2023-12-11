Watch how African legends Emmanue Adebayor, Kalou arrived for 2023 CAF Awards

Emmanuel Adebayor dance

Togolese legend, Emmanuel Adebayor, former Black Stars defender, Antony Baffoe, Ivorian legend Salomon Kalou, and other African football legends arrived in style for the CAF Legends games ahead of the 2023 CAF Awards.

Adebayor put his dancing skills on display. He danced to an Ampiano beat and showed off his Amapiano dance while they cheered him on.



Speaking with Arsenal fan Kelechi FC, Adebayor backed Arsenal to win the English Premier League.



Adebayor played for Arsenal for three seasons, between 2003 and 2006 before his infamous move to Manchester City.



The 2023 CAF Awards is set to come off today, Monday, 11 December 2023 at the Palais des Congrès, Movenpick, Marrakech, Morocco.

Watch Adebayor's video below



