Watch how Afriyie Barnieh and Issahaku Fatawu show off dancing skills at training

Danieh Afriyie Barnieh and Fatawu Issahaku

Two of Black Meteors most influential players Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Issahaku Fatawu could not hold their joy as they stepped out of the tunnel to display their dancing moves.

The duo were the last to come out of the tunnel as the remaining teammates who were already out on the field training stood to catch a glimpse of their moves.



The Black Meteors arrived in Morocco on Wednesday, June 21, having spent a few days in Egypt as part of preparations for the AFCON U-23.



While in Egypt, Ghana engaged in two friendlies where they played out a 1-1 draw with Egypt on Friday, June 15 before cruising past Zamalek with a 4-1 victory on Tuesday, June 20.



The U-23 AFCON which will be played in Morocco from Saturday, June 24 to Saturday, July 8, 2023 will serve as qualifiers for the next Olympics in Paris, France.



Ghana is housed in Group B with Morocco, Guinea and Congo where they will open their campaign against Sunday, June 25 before squaring off with hosts Morocco on Tuesday, June 27 and their last group game against Guinea on Friday, June 30.