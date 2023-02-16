2
Watch how Agya Koo performed Ronaldo’s 'siuu' celebration after scoring a goal

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legendary Ghanaian actor, Agya Koo performed Cristiano Ronaldo's famous goal celebration when he scored a penalty in a Valentine’s Day match in Kumasi.

The 53-year-old jumped into the air and landed with his legs wide open just like Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring a penalty in Valentine’s day match.

Agya Koo was part of many filmmakers, actors and celebrities who turned up for the football match between Ghanaian Entertainment Bloggers versus Kumawood Actors at the Breman Astroturf.

The highly attended match featured actors like Big Akwes, Kyekyeku, Frank Naro, Yaw Dabo and a host of other stars.

After a hard-fought game, the match had to be settled on penalties as both sides could not be separated after full-time.

It was during the penalty shootouts that captain of the Kumawood team, Agya Koo scored his goal as he put the goalkeeper in the wrong direction.

Although the Kumawood actors had a chance of winning, Big Akwes threw away the chance when he missed his kick for the bloggers to win the match.

Watch Agya Koo's goal celebration below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
