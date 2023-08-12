Watch how Akabenezer cracked up Asamoah Gyan at a tennis match

Akabenezer and Asamoah Gyan

Popular comic actor, Ebenezer Akwesi Antwi, better known as Akabenezer cracked up former Black Stars player, Asamoah Gyan during a tennis match.

Asamoah Gyan who has become a staunch tennis player, after hanging his football boots, was on the clay courts playing a match when Akabenezer showed up to cheer him to victory.



The comic actor was part of many fans who were there to see the former Black Stars player in action.



Akabenezer who has been mimicking Asamoah Gyan in most of his skits was seen speaking in a very serious tone to charge Asamoah Gyan to beat his opponent.



In a video posted by Asamoah Gyan on social media, the player asked his fans to translate what Akabenezer was saying with a stern look from the stands.

"Eiiiii Dr Likee will kill me ooo. ????????????????????. What is he trying to say?????????????. Anyway,thanks for your support bro????????????????????????????????????????," Gyan wrote on social media.



Eiiiii Dr Likee will kill me ooo. ????????????????????. What is he trying to say?????????????. Anyway,thanks for your support bro???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/vuj292m7pB — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) August 11, 2023

JNA/WA