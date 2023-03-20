Watch how Akrobeto hilariously 'butchered' Real Madrid players' names while mentioning El Classico line-ups

Akrobeto presenting Real Madrid's line-up

Popular broadcaster, Akwesi Boadi commonly known as Akrobeto butchered the names of Real Madrid players while presenting their predicted line-up for the EL Clasico against Barcelona.

The Real News host, hilariously, slaughtered the Spanish names on his show on Friday, March 17, 2023.



Names like Antonio Rudiger and Karim Benzema were easy to mention but almost bit his tongue while mentioning Jose Ignacio Fernandez Iglesias (NACHO).



The actor is known for his comical style of mentioning names of clubs and players during his presentations as well as teasing top teams when they lose.



Some of his hilarious videos have gone viral and have been turned into memes to troll clubs.



The Real Madrid players could not recover from the butchering as they went on to lose the EL Classico on March 19, 2023. The defeat is their third loss to Barcelona in a row.



Barcelona came from a goal down to beat Real Madrid in the EL Classico at Camp Nou.

Sergi Roberto's half-time equaliser and Franck Kessie's injury-time winner turned the tie for the league leaders after Ronald Araujo turned in Vinicius' cross in the early minutes of the game.



Barcelona, following the win, have now opened a 12 points gap at the summit between them and Real Madrid with 12 matches remaining.



Watch Akrobeto's video below





How Real Madrid could line up against Barcelona this weekend - Akrobeto #RealNews #UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/UQWA3AnLAM — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) March 17, 2023

