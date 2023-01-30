Watch how American boxer Alexis Rocha handed Ghana's George Ashie a 7-round knockout

Ghanaian welterweight boxer, George Ashie was handed a Round 7 knockout by American boxer Alexis Rocha in their World Boxing Organization (WBO) North American Boxing Organization (NABO) Welterweight title on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Ashie who was a late replacement for Anthony Young proved to be a tough opponent but lacked the strength to overcome Rocha’s shots at him.



Rocha dropped Ashie with a very powerful punch with 20 seconds to end the 3rd Round, but the 38-year-old was able to beat the referee’s count and continue the fight.



Ashie later suffered a cut on his face after managing to contain several shots being hurled at him by his American opponent. Despite being struck with quite a number of heavy punches, Ashie was able to land a good amount of shots that won him points but Rocha was too powerful for him.



Finally, in Round 7, Rocha landed a powerful right hook which dropped Ashie to the canvas and this time the Ghanaian was unable to make a comeback as he lad on the ground helpless for minutes before the medical team came to his aid.



Prior to the fight, Ashie had won his last five bouts by way of knockouts while his American opponent equally won the same number of bouts.

The defeat was a big disappointment to many boxing fans in Ghana as they hoped, Ashie would win Ghana’s first international title in 2023.



JNA/KPE