Watch how Asafo residents reacted to 'home boy' Ernest Nuamah's goal against CAR

Kumasi-born Black Stars winger, Ernest Nuamah, is gradually becoming the blueprint for kids at his age in Asafo where he was born and bred.

Nuamah came off the bench to score the winning goal against Central Africa Republic on his home debut at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, some residents of Asafo expressed their delight to see a boy from the neighborhood don the national colours.



One interviewee said he was running out of patience when Nuamah was still on the bench with about twenty minutes left to full-time, but he was happy to see him come on and score.



Some kids who also watched the game cited that they have been inspired and feel motivated to follow Nuamah's path.



Nuamah made his debut for the national team in the previous game against Madagascar, where he came off the bench. Thursday's match marked his second appearance for the senior national team, and his debut goal will undoubtedly be celebrated by fans and teammates alike.

EE/KPE