Watch how Asamoah Gyan entertained Ghana legends with hot jama at walk for Black Stars

Asamoah Gyan popularly known as Baby Jet in football circles entertained football fans with jama songs at the walk for Black Stars in a video sighted by footballghana.com

Gyan who is also a musician danced and energized the crowd at the walk with popular jama songs. Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku, vice president Mark Addo and Sports Minister Hon Mustapha Ussif also joined the jama group.



The walk started from Ayi Mensah and ended at the Aburi Hills. It was led by Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku, Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, FA Vice President Mark Addo, and Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee Kwesi Agyemang.



Participants in the walk included prominent members of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), including President Samuel Osei Kuffuor and General Secretary Anthony Baffoe.

John Painstil, Derek Boateng, Asamoah Gyan, Augustine Arhinful, Awuku Issaka, Jerry Akaminko, Isaac Vorsah, Richard Kingston, Kwame Ayew, Rev. Osei Kofi, Edward Ansah, Sam Johnson, Leayea Kingson, Yaw Acheampong, Peter Ofori Quaye, Maxwell Konadu, Emmanuel Armah Senegal. also joined the Ghana FA boss for the walk.



