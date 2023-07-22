Watch how Besiktas unveiled new signing Daniel Amartey

Ghana's defender Daniel Amartey.

Turkish Super Lig giants, Besiktas have announced the signing of Ghana defender Daniel Amartey.

The centre-back travelled to Turkey on Friday and landed in the morning ahead of an anticipated move.



During the day, he had his mandatory medical examination and passed to the delight of the club.



After the necessary papers were signed, Besiktas unveiled Daniel Amartey in a short video shared on social media.



Subsequently, the Turkish club in a statement said, “Welcome to Beşiktaş Daniel Amartey. Our club signed a contract with Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey as part of the transfer efforts for the 2023-24 season.

“We wish Daniel Amartey, who we believe will render important services to our club, great success with our glorious uniform, and present it to the public with our respect.”



Daniel Amartey, 28, is elated with the move and ready to begin a new chapter of his career.



