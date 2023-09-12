Watch how Black Stars players, coaches celebrated Jordan Ayew's birthday

Jordan Ayew and Dede Ayew during the celebration

On September 11, 2023, Jordan Ayew, Ghanaian international and Crystal Palace forward, marked his birthday in with Black Stars staff and teammates.

The occasion was filled with jubilation, song, dance, and camaraderie, as the football star basked in the love and well-wishes of his colleagues.



A video shared on the official Facebook page of the Ghana Football Association captured the festivities that unfolded during Jordan Ayew's birthday celebration.



Members of the Black Stars support staff, as well as other workers associated with the national football team, were seen singing and dancing in joyful tribute to the Crystal Palace striker.



The birthday celebration took place in what appeared to be a conference room at their current camp ahead of their friendly fixture with Liberia today, September 12.



Notably, Jordan Ayew's brother and Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew was captured with a glass and tapping it with a fork to contribute to the festive spirit.

