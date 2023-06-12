Watch how Black Stars players reported to camp ahead of AFCON clash

Jordan Ayew's arrival at the Alisa Hotel

A team of 25 players invited by Coach Chris Hughton with the exception of Thomas Partey reported to the Alisa Hotels in Accra on Monday, June 12 ahead of the 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar.

Partey is expected to join the team on Tuesday, June 13 as they continue to get in shape and prepare for the clash.



The players including skipper Andre Ayew, new boy Hafiz Konkoni and returnee Kasim Adams all arrived in their flashy cars with their luggage.



The team will hold its first training today, Monday, June 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium as preparations get underway for the AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar.



The game is scheduled for Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo.

Ghana goes into the game sitting on top of their Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 qualifying group with 8 points after two wins and two draws in the first four matches.



LSN/WA