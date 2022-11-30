0
Watch how Black Stars players, technical team celebrated Ati Zigi's birthday

Wed, 30 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tuesday, November 29, was the birthday of Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi who is increasing his stocks in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Born on Friday, November 29, 1996, the "hero" in Ghana's win over South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup celebrated his 26th birthday in the camp of the Black Stars.

Ati Zigi's birthday, to many, came at the right time when he is on top of his game and his teammates, technical team and officials of the Ghana Football Association honoured him for that.

He was celebrated at the team's breakfast meeting at the DoubleTree by Hilton - Doha Downtown and his cake was presented to him by Black Stars coach, Otto Addo.

Ati Zigi sat between Joseph Aidoo and Inaki Williams while he thanked his teammates for celebrating him on his special day.

Watch the celebrations in the video below:



Watch an episode of Sights and Scenes from Qatar below

