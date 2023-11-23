Watch how Black Stars sneaked into Ghana at 3:00 am after losing to Comoros

Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, returned home at 3:00 am after their defeat to Comoros in the 2023 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The Black Stars were handed a painstaking 1-0 defeat by Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at Moroni on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



Comoros striker Myziane Maolida found the back of the net in the 43rd minute.



The Hertha Berlin player received the ball from midfield dribbled his way into the Ghana box and fired home to score the only goal in the match.



After the match, the Black Stars boarded the next flight to Ghana and arrived at the Kotoka International Airport at 3:00 am on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.



The team arrived quietly at the airport and dispersed at the airport as the team had broke camp after the game.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the players were seen checking out of the airport with their own luggage.



The defeat to Comoros was Ghana’s first defeat in the qualifiers after winning the opening match by 1-0 against Madagascar in Kumasi.



