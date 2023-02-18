4
Watch how Chelsea paid tribute to Christian Atsu at Stamford Bridge

Sat, 18 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea FC observed a minute's silence for former player Christian Atsu who passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The Blues paid the tribute before kicking off their game against Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Atsu's image was projected on the screens as both teams gathered at the centre circle while the fans stood up and clapped in honor of the late Ghanaian footballer.

Atsu was pronounced dead by his current club Hatayspor on Saturday, February 18, 2023, confirming that the player was found lifeless after the earthquake.

According to his current club, Atsu's corpse is already on its way to Ghana.

Watch Chelsea's tribute below



