Watch how Christian Atsu's body arrived at funeral grounds

Christian Atsu Body In State Christian Atsu will go home today

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The body of late Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu arrived at the Forecourt of the State House on Friday, 17 March 2023 to begin a day-long burial and funeral activities.

The body arrived in a hearse in the company of military escorts and vehicles of close family members.

The coffin draped in Ghanaian flags was subsequently removed from the hearse and sent to the podium for viewing and for people to pay their last respects.

Among the people expected to file past the body is the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former teammates, and his former school among others.

Christian Atsu met his untimely death in the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.

The one-week memorial which was held on March 4 in memory of the late Black Stars player was graced by several former teammates and football stars as well entertainment personalities.

The body of Christian Atsu will be later sent to his hometown in the Greater Accra Region for interment.



