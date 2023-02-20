4
Watch how Christian Atsu's body was received by Bawumia, GFA, others at Kotoka International Airport

Mon, 20 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

At about 7:30 pm on Sunday, February 19, 2023, a Turkish Airline flight touched down at the Kotoka International Airport.

Under normal circumstances, the passengers who have disembarked without a fuss and go about their duties but this time it was different.

They arrived to a gathering of hundreds led by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who were there to receive Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu.

In the cargo department of that plane was the remains of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu who was unfortunately confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Draped in a Ghanaian flag, the coffin carrying Christian Atsu’s body was removed from the cargo department of the plane by pallbearers from the Ghana Armed Forces.

In line with traditional and religious customs, a short ceremony was performed with prayers from the three main religious bodies in the country.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who spoke at the sorrowful ceremony sent relayed the commiseration of Ghanaians to the family of Christian Atsu.

Bawumia assured that the government will work with the family to give Christian Atsu a befitting funeral.

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo also promised to collaborate with Atsu’s family to ensure that the Ghanaian winger goes home without hitches.

After the ceremony, the body was sent to the 37 Military Hospital where it was officially handed over to the family.

Watch the short ceremony below

