Watch how Cristiano Ronaldo convinced referee to overturn a penalty he awarded him

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was delighted with his side's achievement despite drawing 0-0 with Persepolis in the AFC Champions League on Monday.

Ronaldo's team played out a goalless draw on home soil despite being awarded a penalty early on when the Portugal star was brought down in the box. The 38-year-old told the referee that he was not fouled, however, and the decision was reversed after a VAR review.



Despite taking just a point from the game, Ronaldo expressed his delight on social media. He wrote: "Happy that we qualified 1st in our group and to have achieved 20 games unbeaten. Great Teamwork."



The draw was enough to ensure Al-Nassr progress to the knockout round of the AFC Champions League. They will finish top of the group, with Persepolis sitting five points behind them with just one match left to play in the first round of the competition.

Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr team-mates will hope to continue their unbeaten run when they return to Saudi Pro League action with a game against Al-Hilal on Friday. Al-Hilal sit top of the table and four points ahead of Al-Nassr.



