Watch how Danlad Ibrahim pulls superb penalty save against Egypt

Ibrahim Danlad Scaled 1 1 Black Meteors goalie Danlad Ibrahim

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Meteors goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim denied Egypt a goal with a superb save from the spot kick in a test game played at the Alexandra Stadium, on Thursday, June 15.

At first half, the scoreline remained 1-1 after Daniel Afriyie Barnieh gave Ghana the lead in the 10th minute through a spot kick before the Egyptians restored parity in the 40th minute.

The team led by Coach Ibrahim Tanko are currently in Egypt where they will camp for a week before they jet off to Morocco for the U-23 AFCON tournament.

They will engage in a few more friendlies to keep the team in good shape ahead of the competition which is slated for Saturday, June 24-Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Ghana is paired with host Morocco, Guinea and Congo in Group A of the competition which will serve as qualifiers for the next Olympics in Paris, France.

The Black Meteors will kick off their campaign against Congo on Saturday, June 24, before playing Morocco on Tuesday, June 27 and then Guinea on Friday, June 30.

The top three teams from the competition will automatically qualify for the Olympics.

Ghana missed out on the 2020 Olympics in Japan after finishing 4th at the U-23 AFCON in Egypt – 2019. The Black Meteors are yet to play at the Olympic Games since 2004 in Greece.





LSN/KPE
