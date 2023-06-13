Watch how Dede Ayew and Jordan were mobbed by fans at Accra Sports Stadium

The Ayew brothers, Jordan and Andre were the toast of football fans who showed up at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch the first training session of the Black Stars ahead of their game against Madagascar.

The two brothers were among the 24 players who turned up for the first day of preparations for the AFCON qualifier on Sunday, June 18, 2023.



After the session which saw the players being put through their paces, the players returned to their rebranded bus.



As they made their way to the bus, the dozens of soccer fans present, chanted and hailed them with the lucky ones exchanging pleasantries with the players.



Andre Ayew and Jordan, alongside Mohammed Kudus, received the loudest cheers with fans racing to embrace them.



Security officials of the team had to be tactful to ward off the fans who just wanted to share moments with their superstars.



Meanwhile, Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey is said to be the only player who did not show up for training on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Gideon Mensah and Hafiz Konkoni were present at the Accra Sports Stadium but could not partake in the training session.



Reports indicate that the two players sat out training because of precaution over some minor injuries.



Thomas Partey has however arrived in Ghana and is expected to join his teammates in camp for preparations for the game on Sunday.



The Arsenal midfielder is expected to start for Ghana who needs a win to confirm their place in the Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in Ivory Coast.







KPE