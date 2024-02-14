Watch how Deputy Sports Minister, GFA officials were jeered and sacked at 'Save Ghana Football' demo

Amid jeers and boos, some high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Ghana Football Association were sacked by protestors at the Save Ghana Football demonstration.

Among the officials spotted were GFA's General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Deputy Sports Minister Evans Bobie Opoku and GFA's Executive Council Member, Nana Oduro Sarfo



The aforementioned officials were greeted with a 'Kurt Must Go' chant and booed as they headed to take the formal petition from the leaders of the demonstration at the Black Stars Square, where the protestors had gathered as their final destination.



The protestors decided to mass up at the Black Stars Square after they were refused entry to the Accra Sports Stadium where they had planned to register their anger at the NSA.



The protest is a reaction to the Black Stars' dreadful performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Ghana exited the group stage of the competition with no wins, two draws and a defeat.

EE/EK