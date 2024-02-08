Watch how Didier Drogba charged up fans during Ivory Coast's semi-final win over DR Congo

Ivory Coast football legend Didier Drogba

Ivory Coast football legend Didier Drogba charged the crowd at the Alhassan Ouattara Stadium a few minutes to the end of Ivory Coast's 1-0 win over DR Congo in the semi-final.

The Chelsea legend rallied the crowd to up the noise and get up on their feet with a few seconds to full time while the Elephants led by 1-0.



Drogba was spotted on the pitch side in the closing minutes with his former Ivory Coast teammate Wilfred Bonny and Togo legend Emmanuel Adebayor.



The atmosphere at the Alhassan Ouattara Stadium was incredible as they powered the players to secure a spot in the final.



The Elephants pipped the Leopards 1-0 in a close encounter on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.



Ivory Coast who had a slow start in the game came in the second half stronger and got a deserving lead in the 65th minute.

Sebastien Haller's miscued volley from a Max Gradel cross took a huge bounce and found its way into the net.



Ivory Coast have now qualified for the final for the first time since 2015 and are now on course to win their third title in history.



Watch Didier Drogba's video below





Ivory Coast football Legend ????????Didier Drogba got the crowd on their feet minutes to the final whistle.



????????Emmanuel Adebayor, ????????Basile Boli, and ????????Wilfred Bony were part of the Legends on the @Newworldtv pitch side set.



Beautiful scenes❤???????? pic.twitter.com/I9sMqC219N — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) February 7, 2024

EE/EK