Watch how Dreams FC came from behind to beat Milo FC 2-1 in CAF Confed. Cup

Ghana's FA Cup champions Dreams FC came from behind to beat Guinean club, Milo FC 2-1 to qualify to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers in the second leg of their tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Still Believe boys managed a 1-1 draw at the Lansana Conte Stadium, Guinea, in the first leg.



However, in the second leg which was played on Sunday, August 27, Karim Zito’s side conceded the first goal in the game. Milo FC went into the break leading by 1-0 against Dreams FC who looked shaky in the first 45 minutes of action.



After recess, the hosts were awarded a penalty after Milo FC's goalkeeper clashed with a Dreams FC player in an aerial battle.



The controversial penalty infuriated the away team and it took some minutes before there calm was restored for Agyenim Boateng to slot the ball into the net to restore parity.



With minutes to end proceedings, Dreams FC won a corner kick and new signing John Antwi headed it home to get the winner for the home team.

Dreams FC made it through to the next round on a 3-2 aggregate score. They will now face Kallon FC of Sierra Leone in the next round.



Watch video below







JNA/KPE