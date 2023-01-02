36
Watch how Emmanuel Gyamfi stamped Kotoko goalkeeper

Mon, 2 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aduana Stars winger, Emmanuel Gyamfi went unpunished after he nearly stamped on the leg of Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Fredrick Asare in matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League.

Emmanuel Gyamfi who is a former Kotoko player turned his frustrations on Kotoko’s goalkeeper after the referee whistled for a foul against him.

The winger who was under close marking by Justice Blay turned his frustrations on Fredrick Asare after the whistle went for a foul and nearly stamped him twice.

Upon seeing the frustration on Gyamfi’s face, Asare was quick to escape from Gyamfi’s ill-intent move to get him injured.

The Aduana Stars winger later clashed with Justice Blay and flared his hands in the air as he was brought under control by the Kotoko defender.

Despite the indecent behaviour of Gyamfi, the player went unpunished for his actions.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, many football fans have called for Gyamfi to be penalized for his unsporting behaviour.

Gyamfi who was unarguably the best player on the pitch in the goalless game between Aduana Stars versus Asante Kotoko was awarded Man of the Match for his performance in the game.

Watch the video below:



