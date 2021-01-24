Watch how Fatau Dauda brilliantly stopped AshGold from scoring from the spot

Legon Cities did not only hand AshGold a 5-2 mauling in the matchday 10 clash of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League but also staged a stupendous performance in their fight against the drop.
The Royals displayed a performance above their shoulders to beat the title contenders in a game many expected the Miners to win.
Skipper Fatau Dauda lived up to the hype by pulling some stupendous saves including a penalty save which changed the complexion of the game.
The Black Stars goalie stopped Yaw Annor from scoring from the spot and recovered swiftly to stop a rebound to see his side sailing through.
Watch how Fatau Dauda stopped the Miners from scoring from the spot:
