Watch how Fatawu Issahuku won a penalty in Sporting Lisbon’s 5-0 win over Braga

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahuku came on as a substitute to win a penalty which inspired Sporting Lisbon to beat SC Braga 5-0 in their match o Wednesday night.

The former Ghana U-20 star was introduced in the 77th minute when his side was already leading 3-0.

The winger who was deployed on the left-hand flanks was a constant threats to the opponents as he wriggled his way into the box on a few occasions.

Issahuku won a penalty in the final minutes of the game when he dribbled two players and nutmegged the player who brought him down in the box.

Pedro Gonçalves scored to make it five goals for Sporting in their big win.

In 13 minutes played, the Ghanaian was able to make 10 touches on the ball and accumulated 83% passing accuracy winning one ground duel won.

Watch Fatawu Issahaku performance below



JNA

