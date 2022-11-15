Watch how Felix Afena-Gyan reacted to Ghana World Cup snub

Felix Afena-Gyan

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan has been dropped from Ghana's 26-man squad that will be playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He was left out of coach Otto Addo's 26-man squad list announced on Monday morning after making the provisional 55-man squad list.



The 19-year-old striker made his Ghana debut in March 2022 during the World Cup play-off first leg against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium where it ended 0-0.



He has since been a constant figure for the team playing in various games and scored his first goal for Ghana against Madagascar in a 3-0 win in the 2023 AFCON qualifier.



Since then, Afena-Gyan moved from AS Roma to the newly promoted Italian Serie A side Cremonese where he has struggled for game time.



At his new club, he has started just two matches with his second coming on Tuesday evening as his side drew 0-0 with Italian champions AC Milan.



He has made seven appearances in the Serie A for his new side and has failed to score a goal with his only goal coming in the Copa Italia.

The 19-year-old striker has been capped seven times by Ghana with just one goal.



Ghana has been placed in Group H alongside Portugal, Korea and Uruguay and will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17.



