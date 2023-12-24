Watch how Freezy Macbones knocked out Nigerian boxer in round 3 to win first bout in Ghana

Ghanaian boxer, Seth Gyimah, known by his ring name Freezy Macbones marked his debut bout in Ghana with a stunning round-three victory over Nigerian’s Salami Oladimeji.

Freezy Macbones superbly knocked out Salami in round 3 at the Bokum Arena on Saturday, December 23, 2023.



The UK-based Ghanaian boxer made his power punching skill work to his advantage starting the bout on the right foot.



He landed good punches and it did not take long for him to drop Oladimeji who came up short in round 3.



Salami Oladimeji was a late replacement for Senegalese boxer Seydou Konate who pulled out of the fight.



The original bout was a re-match between Freezy and Konate who beat the former in the Africa Olympic qualifiers in Senegal in September 2023.



However, Seydou Konate pulled out due to unforeseen circumstances as the promoters secured Salami Oladimeji as a replacement.

Watch the moment Freezy Macbones dropped Oladimeji









Freezy Macbones stops Nigerian boxer ???? Oladimeji Salami in round 3 at the Bokum Boxing Arena



Freezy went to him after knocking



the dude down. ???? pic.twitter.com/iiC552Id7D — WithAlvin ???????? (@withAlvin__) December 24, 2023

