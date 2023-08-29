Watch how Ghana beat Tunisia to win second AFCON title in 1965

Black Stars warming up - Osei Kofi at the far right

November 21, 2023, will mark 58 years since Ghana won their second Africa Cup of Nations, beating host nation Tunisia in 1965.

Led by the greatest coach in Ghana's history, Charles Gyamfi, commonly known as CK Gyamfi, the Black Stars beat Tunisia 3-2 after extra time.



In a tournament participated by six countries that were paired in two groups of three, Ghana topped their Group 4 points beating DR Congo and Ivory Coast 5-2 and 4-1 respectively.



Tunisia also won their group with 3 points to progress to the final after beating Ethiopia and drawing with Senegal.



In the final, Ghana drew the first blood through Frank Odoi in the 37th minute and held onto the lead through the opening half.



However, two minutes after recess, Tunisia pulled parity through Abdelmajid Chetali. The Carthage Eagles in their quest to stage a host win just like Ghana two years prior, put themselves in front after Tahar Chaïbi scored in the 67th minute.

The reigning champions proved tough to beat by forcing extra time after the tournament's eventual best player, Osei Kofi leveled the score with 10 minutes to full time.



Ghana put the dagger through the hearts of Tunisia and defended their title after Odoi's second goal in the 96th minute proved to be the winner.



Here is Ghana's squad for the tournament



GK Dodoo Ankrah, GK John Naawu , DF Addo Odametey, DF Agyemang Gyau , DF Sam Acquah , DF Willie Evans , DF Ben Kusi, MF Paa Nii Lutterodt, MF Kofi Pare ,MF Frank Odoi , MF Ben Simmons, MF Kwame Nti ,MF Oman Mensah , FW Jones Attuquayefio , FW Ganiyu Salami , FW Osei Kofi, FW Amusa Gbadamosi.



Coach: Charles Gyamfi







