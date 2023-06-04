13
Menu
Sports

Watch how Ghanaian DJ turned up the crowd at Wembley during FA Cup final

Jeremiah Asiamah UK-based Ghanaian DJ, Jeremiah Asiamah

Sun, 4 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

UK-based Ghanaian DJ, Jeremiah Asiamah, turned the Wembley stadium into an ultimate entertainment centre with an incredible disk joking performance before FA Cup final kick-off on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

He spun the turntables alongside a massive 80-piece military band during the opening ceremony of the final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ was in his element as he synchronized with the Military band and got the fans to sing along.

Manchester City were crowned winners of the 2022/2023 FA after beating their city rivals 2-1.

Ilkay Gundogan put City in front with a sensational volley just 15 seconds after kick-off. Man United pulled parity through Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot after VAR awarded the Reds a penalty.

Gundogan struck again in the second half with a left-footed volley from just outside the box to restore the lead. His goal turned out to be the winner for the Premier League champions.

Watch Jeremiah Asiamah's performance below



EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe