Watch how Ghanaian DJ turned up the crowd at Wembley during FA Cup final

UK-based Ghanaian DJ, Jeremiah Asiamah, turned the Wembley stadium into an ultimate entertainment centre with an incredible disk joking performance before FA Cup final kick-off on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
He spun the turntables alongside a massive 80-piece military band during the opening ceremony of the final between Manchester City and Manchester United.
The BBC Radio 1 DJ was in his element as he synchronized with the Military band and got the fans to sing along.
Manchester City were crowned winners of the 2022/2023 FA after beating their city rivals 2-1.
Ilkay Gundogan put City in front with a sensational volley just 15 seconds after kick-off. Man United pulled parity through Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot after VAR awarded the Reds a penalty.
Gundogan struck again in the second half with a left-footed volley from just outside the box to restore the lead. His goal turned out to be the winner for the Premier League champions.
Watch Jeremiah Asiamah's performance below
This was the moment @jeremiahasiamah DJ'd alongside an 80-piece military band at Wembley for the @emiratesfacup Final ❤️⚽️@bbcsport @bbcmotd pic.twitter.com/4biIabfivk— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 3, 2023
EE/KPE