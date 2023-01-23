Watch how Ghanaian boxer Jacob Dickson was knocked-out in Round 1 in France

Ghana’s cruiserweight champion, Jacob Dickson suffered a first-round knockout by Albert Ramirez in their World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global cruiserweight title bout in Deauville, France on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Dickson who was undefeated before the bout was no match for the Venezuelan opponent who handed the Ghanaian a knockout within their first three minutes in the ring.



Ramirez’s win has catapulted him to a record of 15 wins with 14 knockouts in his career.



The Venezuelan was a last-minute replacement for Cuba’s Lenar Perez who could not obtain a French visa to travel.



It was the first time Dickson was fighting outside Ghana after enjoying eight consecutive wins in front of home fans.

Dickson who is Ghana’s current cruiserweight champion is expected to defend his national title later this year.



Watch video below







JNA/SARA