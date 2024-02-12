Watch how Ghanaians celebrated Ivory Coast’s win over Nigeria to win AFCON trophy

Some football fans in Ghana were on cloud nine after Ivory Coast staged a comeback to beat Nigeria 2-1 to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghanaians, known for their passion for football, took to the streets and local pubs to express their joy and excitement.



The victory of Ivory Coast brought joy to Ghanaians, who share a strong bond and friendly rivalry with Nigeria.



William Troost-Ekong broke the deadlock in the 2023 AFCON final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast, rising highest to head in a powerful effort from a corner, nine yards out.



However, Franck Kessie swiftly equalized in the 62nd minute, capitalizing on being left unmarked at the back post to nod in a header from Adingra's corner delivery.

Ultimately, Sebastien Haller emerged as the hero for Ivory Coast, orchestrating their comeback from behind to secure victory over Nigeria and clinch the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations title on home soil.



After the final whistle, some Ghanaians took to the streets and pubs to celebrate Ivory Coast’s victory over Nigeria.



