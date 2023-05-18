2
Watch how Ghanaians celebrated Man City’s win over Real Madrid

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hundreds of Ghanaians trooped to the streets to celebrate Manchester City’s victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Some ecstatic fans who watched the match were on cloud nine as Man City mauled the Spanish football giants 4-0 in their semi-final clash on Wednesday night.

Thibaut Courtois showcased his brilliance by making two remarkable saves for Real to deny Erling Haaland's powerful headers early in the first half.

However, Courtois was rendered helpless when Bernardo Silva calmly finished from close range after 23 minutes, securing City's first goal. Just eight minutes before halftime, Silva struck again with a perfectly executed looping header, further extending City's lead.

The jubilant celebrations commenced 14 minutes from the final whistle when Manuel Akanji's header deflected off Eder Militao and found the back of the net.

To seal the commanding victory, substitute Julian Alvarez capitalized on a brilliant pass from Phil Foden and slotted in a late strike.

City's triumph sets them up for a showdown with Inter on June 10 as they strive to secure their first-ever Champions League title.

Speaking to GhanaWeb after the game, some fans expressed their joy in seeing Pep Guadiola’s men end Real Madrid’s dominance in the UEFA Champions League.

