Watch how Hearts of Oak defeated Asante Kotoko in-front of Akufo-Addo

Accra Hearts of Oak have conquered Asante Kotoko to win the President's Cup on the eve of Ghana's 65th Independence Day anniversary.

The Phobians emerged victorious in 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League matchday 20 fixture which served as the Presdient's Cup after beating their rivals Asante Kotoko by a lone goal.



Black Galaxies defender, Konadu Yiadom scored the only goal in the game to win the trophy of the season for Accra Hearts of Oak in a game that saw a lot of chances but terrible conversions.



Accra Hearts of Oak have now won the President's Cup for the second successive time. They get the three points, GH₵ 50,000, and the trophy.



The Phobians have now accumulated 31 points after 20 games and are occupying the 4th position on the league table.

The Porcupine Warriors have now dropped to the 5th position on the Ghana Premier League table and are now tied on points with their rivals Hearts of Oak.



Watch highlights of the game below:



