Watch how Hearts of Oak dismantled 10-man Bechem United 6-1 in GPL

Accra Hearts of Oak on Saturday, January 2, 2020 recorded the biggest win so far in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.
The Phobians thumped league leaders Bechem United 6-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Hearts had to wait until the 52nd minute to score the opener through midfielder Abdul Manaf Umar.
Victor Aidoo increased the tally eight minutes later with a great finish before grabbing his second in the 73rd minute.
Frederick Ansah Botchway made it four for Hearts after converting a penalty from the spot.
Prince Adu Kwabena got the consolation for Bechem United after which Abdul Lawali and Benjamin Afutu completed the riot with a goal each in the last ten minutes.
Watch the highlights of the game below
