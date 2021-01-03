Watch how Hearts of Oak dismantled 10-man Bechem United 6-1 in GPL

Accra Hearts of Oak on Saturday, January 2, 2020 recorded the biggest win so far in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians thumped league leaders Bechem United 6-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Hearts had to wait until the 52nd minute to score the opener through midfielder Abdul Manaf Umar.



Victor Aidoo increased the tally eight minutes later with a great finish before grabbing his second in the 73rd minute.



Frederick Ansah Botchway made it four for Hearts after converting a penalty from the spot.

Prince Adu Kwabena got the consolation for Bechem United after which Abdul Lawali and Benjamin Afutu completed the riot with a goal each in the last ten minutes.



Watch the highlights of the game below



