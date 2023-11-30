Watch how Hearts of Oak fans booed players after defeat to Nania FC

Hearts of Oak fans descended on the players following the club's early exit from the 2023/2024 MTN FA Cup.

Nania FC eliminated the Phobians in the round of 64, beating them 4-2 on penalties.



The angry fans insulted and booed the players while they exited the Pobiman Sports Complex.



The round of 64 encounter ended goalless and was decided from the penalty spot as the lower-tier side kicked out the most successful club in the competition.



Nania FC after an outstanding defensive display went on to win and sailed through to the next round.

The defeat added to Hearts of Oak's poor form this season. They currently sit 7th on the table with 16 points from 12 games.



